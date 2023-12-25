Jack Jones plays with a lot of pride and flare, and that was on full display during the former New England Patriots corner’s pick-six celebration.

The Las Vegas Raiders brought the fight to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day. Kansas City’s offense was in the negative after the first quarter, and a second-quarter touchdown seemed to turn things around.

But a botched trick play on its following drive was fumbled and recovered for an eight-yard score from Bilal Nichols. The Chiefs went out on the next drive, and Jones picked off a Patrick Mahomes pass and returned it for a 33-yard score.

The 2022 fourth-round pick talked trash to Mahomes on his way to the end zone and appeared to want to give the football to a young Chiefs fan, but he snatched it away and ran off with his teammates.

Jack Jones appeared to go full Grinch mode, pulling the ball back from a Chiefs fan pic.twitter.com/hUJEq6kFig — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 25, 2023

It only was fitting for Jones to play the role of the Grinch as his team scored two defensive touchdowns in less than 10 seconds. The Raiders took a 17-7 lead into halftime, and Jones paid off his quote earlier in the week.

“We not worried about them,” Jones told reporters, per Raiders reporter Levi Edwards. “It’s Patrick Mahomes we got to stop. The magician. You stop the magician and the act is over.”

The pick-six Monday was Jones’ third in 22 career games, per the Raiders. It is the most in NFL history among players in their first 22 games.