For someone who was lucky even to have a job in New England, Jack Jones sure had an inflated sense of what his role should’ve been with the Patriots.

Earlier this week, Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reported Jones “blew up” on cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino during halftime of the Patriots’ Week 10 loss in Germany. Jones, who’d been benched to start two consecutive games, was released a day later and eventually joined the Las Vegas Raiders.

But why did Jones yell at Pellegrino? Shouldn’t he have been on his best behavior after reportedly missing curfew a week prior?

Callahan offered insight Thursday during an appearance on WEEI’s “Jones & Mego” show.

“It was at halftime, he was upset about not starting for a second straight week,” Callahan said. “He felt he was better than the players who had started. And yet his play didn’t reflect that. So, they couldn’t even get him in agreement about, ‘Hey, you’re giving up multiple catches every game, and you’re playing in a limited role, what do you mean you’re better? Like, show us you’re better.’ And he couldn’t do that.”

Obviously, Jones wasn’t a good fit in New England. His talent is undeniable, but he wasn’t cut out for life with the Patriots.

It’s been a different story in Vegas, though. The sophomore corner has thrived with the Raiders and is delivering on some of the promise he showed as a rookie.

