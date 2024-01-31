The Boston Red Sox will soon embark on their journey down to Fort Myers, Fla. ahead of spring training at JetBlue Park, and they’ll be doing so with a ton of cargo.

We mean a literal ton, and probably more.

The Red Sox will celebrate “truck day” on Monday, which signals the start of a 1,480-mile trip the begins on Van Ness Street outside of Fenway Park.

The goods due to be transported south include;

-20,400 baseballs

-1,100 bats

-200 batting gloves

-200 batting helmets

-320 batting practice tops

-160 white game jerseys

-300 pairs of pants

-400 T-shirts

-400 pairs of socks

-20 cases of bubble gum

-60 cases of sunflower seeds

That’s an absurd amount of equipment and snacks, but we all know how much baseball players like their stuff.

The Red Sox announced Milford, Mass., native Al Hartz will drive the 53-foot truck for the 27th consecutive year. The trip includes a pitstop at Polar Park in Worcester, Mass., where WooSox mascots and fans will give a send-off to the truck.

It’s a tradition unlike any other.