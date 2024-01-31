The Boston Red Sox will soon embark on their journey down to Fort Myers, Fla. ahead of spring training at JetBlue Park, and they’ll be doing so with a ton of cargo.

We mean a literal ton, and probably more.

The Red Sox will celebrate “truck day” on Monday, which signals the start of a 1,480-mile trip the begins on Van Ness Street outside of Fenway Park.

The goods due to be transported south include;

Story continues below advertisement

-20,400 baseballs
-1,100 bats
-200 batting gloves
-200 batting helmets
-320 batting practice tops
-160 white game jerseys
-300 pairs of pants
-400 T-shirts
-400 pairs of socks
-20 cases of bubble gum
-60 cases of sunflower seeds

That’s an absurd amount of equipment and snacks, but we all know how much baseball players like their stuff.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

The Red Sox announced Milford, Mass., native Al Hartz will drive the 53-foot truck for the 27th consecutive year. The trip includes a pitstop at Polar Park in Worcester, Mass., where WooSox mascots and fans will give a send-off to the truck.

It’s a tradition unlike any other.

Story continues below advertisement

More Red Sox:

Red Sox Claim Utility Player From White Sox, DFA Pitcher

About the Author

Keagan Stiefel

Digital Content Producer

UMass-Amherst Alum. NFL Draft nerd. Multi-time internet argument winner. Passionate about things that don't matter.

More From Keagan

In This Article

Featured image via Andrew West/USA Today Sports Images