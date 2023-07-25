The Red Sox on Tuesday announced their 2024 spring training schedule and a pair of stars are in store for a homecoming.

Boston will start spring training Feb. 23, at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Fla. against the Northeastern University Huskies, per a team press release. Grapefruit League action kicks off Feb. 24 against the Baltimore Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla.

The Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays will meet for a pair of spring training games at Estadio Quisqueya in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on March 9 and March 10. Those matchups surely will be special for Rafael Devers and Brayan Bello, who will get a chance to play for the Red Sox in their home country.

The last time Boston played international spring training games was in Tokyo, Japan in 2008 for matchups against the Hanshin Tigers and Yomiuri Giants.

Boston will play 12 spring training games against the American League East and also will face off against the Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Texas Rangers.

The Grapefruit League schedule will conclude with a matchup against the Braves at JetBlue Park on March 24. Boston’s spring training schedule concludes against the Rangers at Globe Life Field on March 26.

The Red Sox will begin the 2024 regular season on the road against the Seattle Mariners on March 28. The home opener will be on April 9 against the Baltimore Orioles.