Boomer Esiason Drops Taylor Swift-NFL Theory Before 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl

Taylor Swift will once again have a part of the spotlight alongside Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Since attending games in September and eventually dating the star tight end, Swift has energized the NFL and created plenty of revenue across the board. The Grammy award-winner will embark on quite the travel schedule to return from a concert in Japan in time for Super Bowl LVIII. CBS Sports host and former NFL MVP Boomer Esiason believes that there may be some help from the league on that adventure.

“You’ve got to know that her people are in touch with the NFL,” Esiason shared on the “Boomer and Gio” show on Wednesday. “Her people are probably saying, ‘If you want her at the game, you’ve got to pay for the jet coming back from Tokyo. And she needs her own suite.’ This is business, man. How many times are we (CBS) going to show her?”

Esiason added: “I have a feeling that she is so powerful and so consuming. The metrics show you how successful the NFL has been with her being a part of it. They can break down what they believe is her financial impact on the NFL.”

With Swift making her best effort to be in attendance for kickoff, the Chiefs look to secure a dynasty when they battle the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Las Vegas.