Taylor Swift has arrived.

Swift, the pop superstar and girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, will be among the 65,000 football fans watching Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Swift was always expected to be on hand despite having a concert in Japan on Saturday. The Japanese embassy on Feb. 2 ensured fans Swift would have enough time to travel back to Las Vegas, the international release portraying just how much attention she captures.

With a red jacket draped over her shoulder, Swift showed up to the home of the Las Vegas Raiders more than two hours before kickoff. CBS Sports captured Swift’s entrance, which you can watch here.

Kelce and the Chiefs have been dynamite with Swift in attendance this season, and surely are hoping that will continue with the Lombardi Trophy on the line against the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco is a 2-point favorite entering the contest, though the betting public loves Kansas City.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. For more information on how to watch the game, click here.