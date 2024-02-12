Fired Giants Assistant Coach Reportedly Joins Patriots In Same Role

The Patriots reportedly have a new outside linebackers coach.

Drew Wilkins, who recently was fired by the New York Giants after two seasons as their outside linebacker coach, will join New England in the same role, according to a Sunday report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Wilkins also worked for the Baltimore Ravens in a variety of roles from 2010 through 2021.

In joining the Patriots, Wilkins will reunite with star edge rusher Matthew Judon, who earned two Pro Bowl nods while working with Wilkins. Judon’s contract status will be a storyline this offseason, but he recently reiterated his desire to stay in New England.

Wilkins will coach alongside Dont’a Hightower, whom Jerod Mayo hired last week as a linebackers coach. It’s unclear whether Hightower will focus on inside linebackers.

Story continues below advertisement

Following the reported hiring of Wilkins, here’s where things stand with New England’s defensive coaching staff:

Defensive coordinator: DeMarcus Covington

Defensive line: Jerry Montgomery

Linebackers: Dont’a Hightower

Outside linebackers: Drew Wilkins

Safeties: Brian Belichick

Cornerbacks: Mike Pellegrino