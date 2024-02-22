Gisele Bündchen wasn’t afraid to speak her mind about her then-husband Tom Brady during the New England Patriots dynasty, and that especially was the case behind closed doors.

The Apple TV+ docuseries “The Dynasty” offers a view of the Patriots’ dominance for over two decades as well as the controversies during that run. A big focus of contention for the end of New England’s reign over the NFL was the fractured relationships between Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft and Brady.

Belichick reportedly wanted to replace the future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback under the belief he would regress at some point. Kraft chose Brady’s side, which caused a further rift between the parties. It’s no secret how close the quarterback and owner are, and that included personal visits. The producer of “The Dynasty” attempted to ask Brady what was discussed with his ex-wife Bündchen at Kraft’s home in 2018.

“There are some things I’d like to keep to myself,” Brady said, per The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin.

While “The Dynasty” promised a full deep dive into the Patriots, the first two episodes showed that some participants were a bit more guarded than others. But some people were very willing to let everything be heard, including Kraft.

“I heard Gisele say, ‘That effin’ Belichick, he doesn’t treat my Tommy like a man,’ ” Kraft said, per Volin. “I realized how bad the situation was, and I said, ‘Tommy, if you want to go, I’ll work it out so you can go.’ “

Brady stuck around that season and helped the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII, but he eventually left in 2020 and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Belichick exited the door of New England four years later after parting ways with the franchise.