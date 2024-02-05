Kyle Larson Reached ‘Limit’ With Bubba Wallace Before Clash Spin

Kyle Larson had enough of Bubba Wallace’s antics during the Busch Light Clash on Sunday. And it prompted Larson to get back at Wallace just before the two reached the finish line at LA Memorial Coliseum.

With Larson and Wallace competing inside the top 10, the Hendrick Motorsports driver spun his competitor rom 23XI Racing. Larson told reporters after the race he wanted to get Wallace back before the checkered as Wallace got to him three times prior.

“I haven’t seen any replays from the last restart, but he got me again and then got me again in the next corner,” Larson told reporters after his fifth-place finish, per Frontstretch. “I think at that point that was three times to my none, so I wanted to get him back before the checkered. I wasn’t trying to spin him out or anything; I was just trying to shove him through the corner like he was doing to me, and he ended up going around.

“So, product of this racing and finally reaching my limit, I guess. But yeah, just how it goes.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I wanted to get him back before the checkered”



Kyle Larson details his last lap contact with Bubba Wallace.



Larson says that he wasn’t trying to spin Wallace, just shove him in the corner like he was laps prior.



📸 @danielmcfadin pic.twitter.com/tTMs4OMwsy — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) February 4, 2024

Larson specifically referenced the time that Wallace ran through him and sent the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro into Ty Gibbs. At the time, Larson and Gibbs were jockeying among the leaders.

“I just thought we would just settle in and get to the finish,” Larson said of the incident.

Wallace finished 12th with Denny Hamlin taking the checkered flag.