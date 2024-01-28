Bill Belichick did not land with the Atlanta Falcons, and it seems the future Hall of Famer will not be hired by either the Washington Commanders or the Seattle Seahawks.

Washington and Seattle are the only remaining openings ahead of NFL championship weekend. But according to multiple reports, both NFC squads are eyeing other assistants for their head coaching positions.

Belichick reportedly has not spoken with the Commanders, specifically, and is considered a “long-shot” candidate for either.

The Commanders are expected to hire Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their next coach, according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington. Darlington recently called Johnson to Washington a “pretty foregone conclusion.” However, both ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport insinuated Washington’s search is not done.

Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Baltimore assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver as well as Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn are “very much in play,” per Schefter. Rapoport reported the Commanders could have finalists in for more conversations after their second interviews.

Meanwhile, Schefter reported the Seahawks have interviewed Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith as well as Johnson and Quinn.

Rapoport reported the Seahawks will meet with Johnson again and are likely to schedule a first interview with MacDonald. A Ravens loss is the only way the Seahawks can meet with MacDonald next week, per NFL rules.

Belichick reportedly has caused some organizations to stay away given the turnover that would follow his hiring. Belichick reportedly has maintained he would like to control personnel, much like he did with the New England Patriots.