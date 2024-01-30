Perhaps Bill Belichick could be on an NFL sideline in 2024 after all.

The future Hall of Famer was viewed as a long-shot candidate for either of the two coaching vacancies left: Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks. However, that was also at the time Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was viewed as a favorite to land Washington’s job.

Johnson on Tuesday informed both the Commanders and Seahawks he would be staying with the Lions, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Johnson’s asking price “spooked” some teams.

Regardless of what led to result, there’s now one less coaching competitor for Belichick.

Story continues below advertisement

Does it mean the longtime New England Patriots head coach is a shoo-in for either position? No, definitely not. Belichick reportedly had not met with the Commanders as of Sunday and his aspirations of a full-fledged takeover reportedly have caused some organizations to stay away.

Prior to the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Schefter reported Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Baltimore assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver as well as Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn were “very much in play“ for the Commanders job.

Schefter also reported Sunday the Seahawks had interviewed Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith as well as Johnson and Quinn. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday the Seahawks are interviewing Macdonald, too.

You know who’s not on either of those lists? Well, that’s obviously Belichick. With that, it seems like the 71-year-old still should be viewed as a long shot for either of the two positions. But there’s nevertheless a better chance given Johnson’s decision to take himself out of the running.