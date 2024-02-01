All 32 head coaching jobs in the National Football League are occupied. Bill Belichick does not have one of them.

So when it was reported Thursday that the Washington Commanders hired Dan Quinn as their next head coach, Baltimore Ravens star defender Marlon Humphrey took a shot at Belichick.

“The ‘greatest coach of All time’ did not get hired out of 6 Head Coaching jobs open,” Humphrey posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I think that debate can be put to rest now.”

The debate Humphrey almost certainly is referring to is the one that puts former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady against Belichick. Talk radio hosts and football fans have argued for years about who was more responsible for the two-decade dynasty in New England.

The ironic part is that Belichick has always given Brady the majority of credit with his “players win games” mantra. Belichick recently said so during the press conference to announce he and the Patriots were parting ways. Brady, meanwhile, has been nothing but complimentary about the role Belichick played in his career. It’s pretty clear neither Brady nor Belichick puts themselves above the other — at least publicly.

Perhaps Humphrey should take note.