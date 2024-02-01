Patriots Can Trade Mac Jones To Five Teams To Serve As Backup

The Patriots could cut ties with Mac Jones this offseason, and he could use a change of scenery after a nightmare season in New England.

Jones suffered a fractured relationship with Bill Belichick, and his lack of trust in the offense forced him to “freelance” in Bill O’Brien’s system. The 25-year-old might not be the most popular guy in the locker room despite support from Jerod Mayo and Robert Kraft.

The Patriots reportedly aren’t expected to pick up Jones’ fifth-year option, and it’s hard to imagine a future in New England for the third-year quarterback. While Jones isn’t expected to garner a huge return in a trade, it still would behoove the Patriots to try to get as much value as possible from the 2021 first-round pick. And there are teams who could use an average backup option. Here are five possible destinations for Jones.

Cleveland Browns

Joe Flacco carried Cleveland into the NFL wild-card round after Deshaun Watson went down with a shoulder injury. The Browns put in a hefty investment into the controversial quarterback, and he’s yet to come close to a fair return. They still likely will want to ride Watson until the end of his contract, but his injury history should keep the Browns alert on a suitable backup option. Kevin Stefanski’s run-heavy, play-action offense should benefit Jones if he were to step in for Watson.

Dallas Cowboys

This is a spicy one, but next season is a pivotal juncture for Jerry Jones’ side. Mike McCarthy will be coaching for his job, and Dak Prescott needs to silence the critics. The Trey Lance trade ended up turning into nothing, but Jones could choose to collect another top prospect from the 2021 draft class. A trade for Mac Jones would be a splash move to show he’s willing to put as much pressure on his guys to win at all costs. If Prescott went down with an injury, all Jones would need to do is get the ball to CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson.

Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh got a close-up view of Jones when Alabama crushed Michigan at the 2020 Vrbo Citrus Bowl. The new Chargers head coach is a known motivator of talent, and if the Patriots quarterback’s spirit isn’t completely crushed, that empowerment could be what he needs the most. Justin Herbert played hurt throughout the season, and Los Angeles was left for dead with Easton Stick at quarterback. Jones could be the signal-caller to keep the Chargers afloat if Herbert went down with another injury.

Minnesota Vikings

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is a forward-thinking person. Minnesota is well set up for the future while also having the tools to win now. There’s certainly a case Jones is traded to a potential starter, but it’s always felt like Kirk Cousins was kept around so the team could rebuild around a rookie QB once he leaves. If Jones were brought in, it’s more realistic he’s the bridge quarterback for the next guy in line rather than someone Kevin O’Connell wants to build around.

San Francisco 49ers

It’s no secret Kyle Shanahan expressed interest in Jones at No. 3 in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lance ended up being a huge mistake, but John Lynch proved himself to be a strong evaluator of talent with Brock Purdy chosen as Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 NFL Draft. San Francisco can win a Super Bowl with Purdy, and if they do, it’s possible the 49ers grant him an extension. Sam Darnold will be a free agent next season, and Shanahan might not pass on the opportunity to get Jones under his system.