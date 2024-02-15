Many Patriots fans are dreading it.

They desperately want New England to use the third pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to select a quarterback. But, deep down, they know there’s a chance the Patriots trade the pick to move back in the first round. And the worst part is they know there’s a strong case for moving out of the No. 3 spot, considering what teams might offer for it.

That brings us to a recent report from ESPN’s Dan Graziano, who offered insight into what the Patriots could do with their first-round selection.

“There has been a lot of talk about what will happen with the first and second picks of the 2024 draft, what the Bears and Commanders will do and where all the quarterbacks will end up,” Graziano wrote last weekend. “But I’m hearing a bit of buzz about the third pick, which belongs to the New England Patriots.

“The Patriots also need a quarterback, but there are people around the league who believe they are open to trading the No. 3 selection, moving back in the draft and addressing the quarterback position in free agency.”

Graziano also named the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons as two teams that could pursue a trade for the No. 3 pick. ESPN’s Jeremy Flower reported the Las Vegas Raiders as a possible trade candidate in a separate column.

How this story ends remains to be seen. The 2024 draft is scheduled to start Thursday, April 27.