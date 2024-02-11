Patriots Rumors: Two NFC Teams Could Pursue Draft Trade

The New England Patriots are primed to make a major addition with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

That is, unless they feel inclined to move back, add capital and get value for their preferred player at a lower selection.

The Patriots could still take their franchise quarterback of the future or make another offensive impact at No. 3. If not, teams could be calling to trade a haul for the right to make that selection.

In a new notebook column, ESPN’s Dan Graziano gave two potential trade partners in the NFC if the Patriots look to trade down.

“The Patriots also need a quarterback, but there are people around the league who believe they are open to trading the No. 3 selection, moving back in the draft and addressing the quarterback position in free agency,” Graziano wrote. “If the Pats do trade that pick — which could be (Jayden) Daniels or (Drake) Maye — the two teams I’d keep an eye on are the Falcons (moving from the No. 8 spot) and the Vikings (moving from the No. 11 spot, assuming they don’t bring back Cousins).”

With Desmond Ridder at the helm, the Falcons have not been able to get over the hump in recent years with a talented roster in a bad NFC South. Graziano, however, believes the Vikings would have greater appeal to make a move.

“Minnesota knows it eventually has to address the quarterback position long term, and the notion of bringing in Daniels to pair with their star LSU alum wideout Justin Jefferson has appeal to some in the organization,” Graziano added.

New England holds significant power when the 2024 NFL Draft starts on April 25 in Detroit.