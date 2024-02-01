Red Sox Sign Nephew Of Yankees Legend To Minor League Deal

The Boston Red Sox signed infielder Joe Dunand to a minor league deal Thursday, per the MiLB transaction page, bringing in some organizational depth on the corners.

It wasn’t your typical signing, though.

Dunand, who has played in just three major league games in his career, is the nephew of New York Yankees legend (?) Alex Rodriguez.

It’s probably a stretch to expect Dunand to make an appearance in Boston at any point this season, but it should be noted that Rodriguez has attended his nephew’s games at different points throughout his career. The three-time MVP was on hand last season to see Dunand belt a home run as a member of the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers in St. Paul, Minn.

The 28-year-old corner infielder slashed .268/.362/.481 with 17 home runs across 403 plate appearances in 2023 for Gwinnett. The North Carolina State alum was a second-round pick of the Miami Marlins in 2017, appearing in his lone big league games in 2022.

It’s expected that Dunand will end up with Triple-A Worcester should he remain with the Red Sox through spring training.