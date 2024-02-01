The Boston Red Sox signed infielder Joe Dunand to a minor league deal Thursday, per the MiLB transaction page, bringing in some organizational depth on the corners.

It wasn’t your typical signing, though.

Dunand, who has played in just three major league games in his career, is the nephew of New York Yankees legend (?) Alex Rodriguez.

It’s probably a stretch to expect Dunand to make an appearance in Boston at any point this season, but it should be noted that Rodriguez has attended his nephew’s games at different points throughout his career. The three-time MVP was on hand last season to see Dunand belt a home run as a member of the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers in St. Paul, Minn.

Story continues below advertisement

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Thu 2/1, 12:35pm
Los Angeles Lakers
LAL
+535
Thu 2/1, 7:30 PM
BOS -12 O/U 240
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nba Odds
0
Boston Celtics
BOS
-763

The 28-year-old corner infielder slashed .268/.362/.481 with 17 home runs across 403 plate appearances in 2023 for Gwinnett. The North Carolina State alum was a second-round pick of the Miami Marlins in 2017, appearing in his lone big league games in 2022.

It’s expected that Dunand will end up with Triple-A Worcester should he remain with the Red Sox through spring training.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

More Red Sox:

Red Sox Sign Nephew Of Yankees Legend To Minor League Deal

About the Author

Keagan Stiefel

Digital Content Producer

UMass-Amherst Alum. NFL Draft nerd. Multi-time internet argument winner. Passionate about things that don't matter.

More From Keagan

In This Article

Featured image via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images