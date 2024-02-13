The offseason is a time to reflect and prepare for a new beginning, and it was something Red Sox manager Alex Cora took to heart after the 2023 MLB season.

Cora enters the final year of his contract with Boston, but he and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow admitted they don’t want it to be something to hang over the team. The Red Sox manager said his future would be a “family decision”

As he discussed the preparation made this offseason, Cora opened up about how his offseason went.

“It was a great offseason, last one was a tough one on me,” Cora said. “I got to be honest with you, the season took a toll on me. Mentally, physically, it was tough. I got inducted into the Puerto Rican Sports Hall of Fame. When I looked at myself in September, I was like, ‘You better get going because there’s going to be a lot of pictures of you in this ceremony.’ I started eating healthy and whatever.”

Cora revealed his partner Angelica and their family started marathon training, and he has taken up running as part of his new lifestyle. It was part of what he wanted to focus on.

“All joking aside, I promised myself this year: Let’s get back to the family, let’s do some cool things,” Cora said. “We went to New Hampshire with the kids to ski. We went to Costa Rica. We were just in Miami. Reset, recharge, reenergize and attack the season the right way.”

The 48-year-old admitted he could not imagine himself staying on as a manager 10 years from now and commended people like Terry Francona and Tony La Russa who had been managers for decades. Cora cited Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s view on burnout and was willing to keep an open mind on his future along with maintaining Boston’s goal of returning to the postseason.