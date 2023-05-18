Red Sox Legend Delivers Highest Compliment To Brayan Bello

Pitching legend Pedro Martinez joined MLB Tonight during the second inning of Wednesday night’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners for Clubhouse Edition.

The Hall of Fame pitcher gave Brayan Bello one of the highest compliments of the young Red Sox pitcher’s career.

“I see this kid and I see myself,” Martinez said. “But I see him with a little bit better spots than I had at the same age. At that age, I was probably starting to wonder what I could do in the big leagues and how I could get a chance to establish myself in the big leagues.”

Martinez explained that in the first inning, Bello appeared relaxed in the 12-pitch, 1-2-3 inning versus the second inning where Bello walked two of the first three batters he faced.

“I’m seeing right now when I’m watching the game the first inning — perfect,” Martinez explained. “He was relaxed. He was attacking the strike zone then all of a sudden he gets a couple of runs and a lack of concentration. I will say lack of commitment in his mindset.”

With two runners on and one out, pitching coach Dave Bush went out to the mound to talk with Bello. Martinez noticed the difference immediately.

“He needs to actually understand that he needs to do exactly what he’s doing right now after the pitching coach came over,” Martinez explained. “It’s like he needs a reminder and he needs to pitch with the same sense of urgency that he did in the first inning and keep it for at least six or seven innings if the pitch count allows it.”