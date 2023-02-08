This Timeline Proves Tom Brady-Bill Belichick Drama Not Manufactured

Jan. 26, 2015: Brady’s father talks to The New York Times

— Four days after Belichick’s infamous Deflategate news conference, the Times Magazine ran a story about Brady wanting to play well into his 40s. In the lengthy piece, Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., forecasted the eventual demise of his son’s career in New England.

— “It will end badly,” he said. “It does end badly. And I know that because I know what Tommy wants to do. He wants to play till he’s 70.” Brady Sr. also said the Patriots drafted Garoppolo because they didn’t want to be “caught with their pants down.”

— While Brady Sr. might’ve been going rogue, it’s not a stretch to think he was echoing sentiments communicated by his son.

Dec. 19, 2017: The Boston Globe reports Patriots revoked Alex Guerrero’s privileges

— Before and during the 2017 season, Belichick allowed Guerrero, Brady’s personal trainer, to have special access at Gillette Stadium. Guerrero even had his own office. But, with Guerrero’s methods reportedly causing strain between players and New England’s training staff (more on that later), Belichick at some point during the season revoked his privileges, according to The Globe’s Bob Hohler.

— Many believe this was a breaking point for Brady, who remains very close with Guerrero. The two collaborated to launch TB12-branded books, clothing and workout facilities. At the time, Belichick pulling rank on Guerrero and Brady was the clearest sign yet of friction between the two legends.

— Belichick reversed course a year later, but the damage might’ve been done.

Jan. 5, 2018: The Seth Wickersham report

— People still talk about it — and try to discredit it — but the story has aged well, even if the bit about Garoppolo being locked out of the TB12 facility still is hard to believe. You can click here for our in-depth breakdown of the piece’s most noteworthy nuggets, but we’ll still touch on some of the top anecdotes.

— Belichick was “demoralized” after Kraft ordered him to trade Garoppolo.

— Players felt an obligation to work with Guerrero due to fear of angering Brady, something that factored into Belichick’s decision to revoke Guerrero’s privileges.

— Brady began to sour on Belichick’s frequent critiques during team meetings. That’s especially interesting now, considering Belichick on Monday said that Brady welcomed being ripped into in front of teammates.

— The story ruffled so many feathers in New England that Brady, Belichick and Kraft released a joint statement that read, “We stand united.”

Jan. 21, 2018: Belichick downplays Brady’s thumb injury

— Brady famously suffered a gnarly injury to the thumb on his throwing hand days before facing the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC title game. He went on to make a big deal about playing through it, including highlighting the injury months later during an episode of the “Tom vs Time” Facebook series.

— And yet, after Brady led New England to a dramatic win over the Jags, Belichick said the following: “I mean, look, Tom did a great job and he’s a tough guy. We all know that, alright? But we’re not talking about open-heart surgery.”

— In a vacuum, the comment could be viewed as Belichick playfully ribbing his star quarterback. But given all the other context, it’s hard not to view the remark as something that would upset Brady.

March 12, 2018: The final “Tom vs Time” episode

— In hindsight, it’s remarkable this series even was made. And we highly recommend going back and watching it again. The entire thing basically functioned as Brady passive-aggressively letting us know he wasn’t happy in New England.

— The best stuff, though, comes in the final seconds of the finale, with Brady and his then-wife, Gisele Bundchen, telling you all you needed to know.

— Bundchen: “These last two years have been very challenging for him in so many ways. And I think, he tells me ‘I love (football) so much, I just wanna go to work and feel appreciated and have fun.’ “

— Brady: “It’s a big commitment. I’m sitting here, laying here, three days after the year, getting my Achilles worked on and my thumb. And you go, ‘What are we doing this for, you know? What are we doing this for? Who are we doing this for? Why are we doing this?’ You gotta have answers to those questions.”

— Those comments were eyebrow-raising then, and even more so now.

April 30, 2018: “I plead the fifth”

— Brady validated reports of his discontent during an exchange with Jim Gray at the Milken Institute Global Conference.

— Gray: “Do you feel appreciated by (Belichick and Kraft), and do they have the appropriate gratitude for what you’ve achieved?”

— Brady: “I plead the fifth. … The people that I work with are trying to get the best out of me. So, they’re trying to treat me in a way that they feel is gonna get the best out of me.”

— A simple “yes” would’ve been easy to say. That Brady didn’t do it spoke volumes of where his head was at.

May 21, 2018: Brady skips OTAs

— Organized team activities (OTAs), which take place in the spring, are voluntary for all players, but the reality is that coaches want and expect everyone to be there. That’s especially true for quarterbacks, who must get a head start on developing chemistry with other players on the offense. Brady himself believed that, and he reported for OTAs for the first 18 years of his Patriots career.

— But that changed ahead of the 2018 season, with Brady skipping OTAs for the first time. He cited a desire to spend more time with his family — which is a fair reason — and he more than anyone earned the right to enjoy a long offseason.

— However, considering everything that happened the previous five months, Brady’s decision was yet another indication that his commitment to the Patriots was wavering.

Aug. 4, 2019: Brady signs bogus contract extension

— Despite New England capping the 2018 campaign with yet another Super Bowl win, the ensuing offseason once again saw speculation surrounding Brady and the Patriots. Brady again skipped OTAs, and there were rumors about him considering retirement after the 2019 season. Training camp began with reports of a brewing contract dispute.

— The situation appeared to be resolved after the two sides agreed to a two-year extension on Aug. 4, days before the Patriots were set to travel to Detroit for joint practices with the Lions. But it soon became evident that the “extension” was a farce, as it contained a clause that voided the final two years and prevented the Patriots from franchise-tagging Brady. For the first time in his career, Brady was entering a legitimate contract year.

— Brady sounded dejected and non-commital whenever asked about the deal. Two days later, we learned he and Bundchen put their mansion in Brookline, Mass., up for sale. The rest is history.