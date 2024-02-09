There’s a group of people who know why the Patriots benched Malcolm Butler in Super Bowl LII.

But if Devin McCourty is to be believed, that group is very, very small — and not even he is in it.

New England’s legendary safety was asked the question during a Thursday appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz” show. McCourty, who retired a year ago, insisted he didn’t know the answer, and said he, like everyone else, hopes the truth comes out in Butler’s eventual book and documentary.

“I’m anxious (to know),” McCourty said from Radio Row at Super Bowl LVIII. ” … I have no idea. I tell people all the time, ‘Why hasn’t Malcolm said that?’ … Supposedly he has a book coming out.”

McCourty then told this story about when Butler returned to the Patriots before the 2022 season:

“He called me when he came back and he was like, ‘Hey Belichick just called me, I might come back.’ And I was like, ‘Really? … You would really come back here?’ And he was like,’ Yeah.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, but, like, what’s going on? What happened (in the Super Bowl)?’ And he didn’t say anything.”

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

McCourty also revealed then-Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores claimed ignorance months after Butler’s benching.

“He goes, ‘I don’t know,'” McCourty said.

“I’ve never heard anyone talk about why he didn’t play. I don’t know.”

When pressed one final time, McCourty doubled down.

“If I knew I wouldn’t tell, anyway — but I don’t know,” he said.

Maybe McCourty was telling the truth; maybe he wasn’t. It’s hard to believe he doesn’t know something about Butler’s benching, but we’ll take him at his word.

Regardless, let’s hope this mystery gets solved at some point.

