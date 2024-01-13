So much for a full reset.

The Patriots didn’t go on an extensive head coaching search after parting ways with Bill Belichick this week. They promoted Jerod Mayo a day after Belichick’s dismissal.

And, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry, New England won’t conduct a general manager search either.

“Here’s what I’m told on the Patriots front-office situation,” Perry wrote Saturday on the X Platform. “They are not expected to bring in a new general manager. It’s anticipated by team sources that both Matt Groh and Eliot Wolf will remain with the Patriots and have prominent roles in personnel.”

Story continues below advertisement

Groh worked as the director of player personnel the last two seasons, whereas Wolf served as director of scouting. Groh has spent his entire professional career with the Patriots, but Wolf began his career with the Green Bay Packers. His father, Ron Wolf, is a Hall of Fame general manager.

Whether their roles will remain the same is unclear. However, it’s worth noting that ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Saturday indicated things could change in New England after the 2024 NFL Draft.

“They’re in no rush to hire a general manager,” Schefter said during an ESPN segment. “They might even wait until after the draft to hire a general manager.”

So, does all of this mean either Groh or Wolf could be promoted to the role of general manager after the draft? Could they be co-general managers? Is the door still open for an external hire later in the offseason?

Story continues below advertisement

We might get answers to those questions Wednesday afternoon when the Patriots hold a news conference to announce Mayo as the new head coach. But, for now, it appears as if New England’s personnel department will stay intact.