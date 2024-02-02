Patriots Looking To Add This Kind Of Player In 2024 NFL Draft

It would take a lot to get the Patriots, or any team for that matter, to divulge information on which prospects they like ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

New England didn’t mind informing people of its preferences, however.

Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh and college scouting director Camren Williams spent the week down in Mobile, Ala., watching and meeting with many of the players taking part in the Senior Bowl. It was at the event that they spoke with the team’s website, and shared one of the key attributes they want to add in April.

“You need to have explosive players. You look at the teams that are playing deep into the playoffs and they have explosive players, whether that’s on the perimeter, or the backfield, or the tight end position,” Groh said, per Patriots.com. “The quickest way to score points is through explosive plays. You get that by having explosive players and somebody who can get those guys the ball.”

Story continues below advertisement

“You need to have explosive players.” Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh

It seems simple enough, but the Patriots have lacked offensive firepower for half a decade. Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers each have excelled in New England, but the rest of its wide receivers since 2020 have been disappointing — if not just bad. That’s why an emphasis has been placed on finding explosive wideouts.

“The big piece a lot of times is the testing results because that’s such an athletic position,” Williams said. “What they run in the 40, how they jump, their hands, and all those things in the pro day and workout settings, that’ll be a big piece to it.”

The Patriots wouldn’t be picking third if their only issues came at the wide receiver position, though. It’s very clear New England is looking for a new quarterback, but there are gaps to be filled on the offensive line, as well — especially if both their starters from last season walk in free agency.

Story continues below advertisement

The whole “explosive” attribute doesn’t matter as much with the offensive line, though, so the Patriots are just planning on falling in love with a few.

“You need to really fall in love with the offensive linemen you take, and that will be an important piece as we get more familiar with them the next couple of months,” Williams said.

It’s a nice glimpse into the thought process of a front-office under construction. Alex Van Pelt, who was hired as offensive coordinator Thursday, is expected to have a big part in picking the Patriots’ next QB. In doing that, those at the top will hope to fill in the gaps around him to make for a much more competitive roster in 2024.