The Patriots’ general manager plans are as unclear now as they were the day Bill Belichick left New England.

Multiple reports indicate director of player personnel Matt Groh and director of scouting Eliot Wolf will work in their current roles through the 2024 NFL Draft. After that, the Patriots could promote either or make an external hire.

Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi on Tuesday offered new intel on New England’s GM plans after visiting the 2024 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

“For now, the Patriots’ front office is conducting business as usual,” Giardi wrote. “Matt Groh is leading the contingent down here in Mobile, which is consistent with what I reported shortly after the season ended. Those I spoke with say Groh remains involved in all facets – pro and college scouting, the draft, etc. Yeah, he’s in charge for now.

“That said, some external and internal sources believe Elliott Wolf will eventually be the choice to run the front office. However, it remains unlikely that he’ll get the title of general manager. He has established an excellent relationship with the Krafts and appeals to them partly because he didn’t grow from the Belichick tree. Wolf has filled several roles during his career, including scouting for the Green Bay Packers (while working under his father, legendary GM Ron Wolf) and aiding Mayo in his coordinator search.”

So, yeah, we still don’t know what’s going to happen. But this isn’t the first report that’s indicated Wolf eventually could hold the most prominent position in the Patriots’ personnel department.

As for New England’s coordinator vacancies, there’s just one left after the Patriots reportedly made hires on defense and special teams.

