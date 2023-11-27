The Patriots’ defense has every right to be frustrated. It did its part the last two games and received next to no support from New England’s Mac Jones- and Bailey Zappe-led offense.

One especially damning stat illustrates just how offensively inept the Patriots have been of late.

The other 31 NFL teams are 49-0 this season when surrendering 10 or fewer points. The Patriots? They’re 1-2, with both of the losses coming in their last two games.

New England lost 10-6 to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany, then dropped a 10-7 decision to the New York Giants on Sunday. In the former, Jones threw a ghastly red-zone interception with less than five minutes remaining. In the latter, rookie kicker Chad Ryland shanked a game-tying 35-yard field goal in the final seconds.

Despite strong rushing performances from Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott, the Patriots were undone by turnovers and red-zone blunders, with Jones and Zappe combining for no touchdowns and five INTs across the two contests.

The Patriots’ defense wasn’t flawless in either. There were missed tackles and coverage breakdowns. But they allowed 10 points. Ten. Two touchdowns over two games. The Colts gained just four first downs after halftime. The Giants had just two.

Over the last five seasons, including playoffs, NFL teams are a combined 314-10 when holding the opponent to 10 points or fewer. That’s a winning percentage of 96.9%.

New England became the first team in 30 years to lose back-to-back games under those circumstances. The last to do so was the 1993 Patriots, who lost 10-9 to Seattle and 9-6 to Indianapolis in Weeks 8 and 9 with the immortal Scott Secules at quarterback.

The Patriots started 1-11 that season — Bill Parcells’ first as their head coach — before reeling off four late wins to finish 5-11. A similar late-season surge would only hurt these Pats, who, at 2-9, are on pace to land a top-three pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.