The Boston Bruins were under a minute and a half from defeating the Edmonton Oilers and David Pastrnak put his all into Tuesday’s game. Unfortunately, for the Bruins, his effort just wasn’t enough to lift Boston to a win.

Pasta had the third most time on ice Tuesday (20 minutes and 40 seconds), was second on the team in shots (four), and was a plus-one rating against Connor McDavid and the Oilers.

For more on the B’s star check out the video above, presented by Rodenhiser.