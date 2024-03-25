Kyle Busch Lays Into Christopher Bell After NASCAR Cup Series Wreck

It was an eventual Sunday for Christopher Bell at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

Bell finished the race in second place, just 0.692 seconds behind winner William Byron. But Bell’s former teammate Kyle Busch wasn’t offering congratulations on a job well done after the contest. Instead, Busch confronted Bell and got in his face for a wreck that involved the two earlier in the race.

Busch was irate over a collision between the two drivers and made sure to voice his frustrations to Bell, who got on the inside of him and spun him around. The pair were once teammates with Joe Gibbs Racing.

“I mean, obviously he’s very upset, which he ended up turned around,” Bell told FOX Sports, as transcribed by NASCAR.com. “First off, I’m sorry to (Kyle) Larson in the 5 car. I got him earlier in the race and by no intention at all, I didn’t mean to do that. But KB is frustrated about what happened in Turn 1, and I don’t know. They were two-wide going in there. I haven’t obviously seen a replay yet, but I had no intentions of turning him, and I’m sure we’ll talk it out before the next race.”

Busch ended up finishing ninth even after the on-track run-in with Bell.