K.J. Osborn can’t believe it’s already been a year.

The newly-signed New England Patriots receiver made headlines last March when he saved a man from a burning car in Austin, Texas. Upon seeing the burning vehicle, Osborn, who was in an Uber, jumped out and helped pull the man out of the car and carried him to safety.

While speaking with New England reporters for the first time Wednesday, one day after he officially signed with the Patriots, Osborn retold the story and reflected on his heroic act.

“Myself and three or four others, we end up going down, we pulled this man out the car. And then I picked him up, I walked him maybe 20 yards away from the car because the car was on fire by the time that all happened, which maybe it was two or three minutes, but it felt like 15 minutes,” Osborn said.

The man Osborn saved, Nelson Thomas, happened to be a reality TV personality. Osborn shared Thomas recently had to have his foot amputated due to lingering effects from the crash.

“I’ve been following his journey and things like that, I’m obviously happy that he still has life,” Osborn said. “He’s still recovering from that, so he’s definitely in my prayers. I’m sure that was a tough decision. He’s still been battling with that.

“But definitely, as I posted at the time, right place right time. God had me there, myself and others. That was one of the things that when it first happened, I was telling them, they didn’t know I was NFL, and I’m like this story is going to come out. There’s going to be ‘K.J. Osborn Saved Nelson From The Burning Car.’ It wasn’t just me, it was multiple people, it was a group effort.”

Osborn said he hosted Thomas and others who helped save Thomas at a Minnesota Vikings game last season.

“It was really special,” he said. “Next I want to reconnect with Nelson. So, you know, it’s crazy it’s been a year.”

After four seasons with the Vikings, Osborn signed a one-year deal reportedly worth a maximum value of $6 million with the Patriots. Osborn told reporters he’s excited to get started in his next chapter and believes he can boost the Patriots receiving corps with his experience and versatility.