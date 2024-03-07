Phil Kessel did not sign with a team last offseason, but the former Boston Bruins forward might ink a deal with a club before Friday’s NHL trade deadline.

The 36-year-old achieved the NHL ironman record last season when he played in 1,064 consecutive games. However, teams weren’t interested in signing the three-time Stanley Cup winner even after he said he’d be willing to give up his ironman streak to play.

That could change this week as the Vancouver Canucks “remain on track” to sign Kessel before Friday’s trade deadline, according to The Athletic’s Chris Johnston. If he is on their reserve list by then, he’ll be eligible to play in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Kessel won his third Stanley Cup last season with the Vegas Golden Knights. He didn’t appear in any games beyond the first round for Bruce Cassidy’s side, but he finished the season with 14 goals and 22 assists for 36 points.

If he signs with Vancouver, he’d join a side that is the leader of the Pacific Division through 64 games and is among the favorites for the Stanley Cup. The Bruins went 1-1 in their season series against the Canucks with their last matchup on Feb. 24 where Boston lost in overtime at Rogers Arena.

The Canucks would be Kessel’s sixth different NHL franchise if he signed with them.