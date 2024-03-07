The NHL trade deadline is Friday at 3 p.m. ET. Starting Thursday, we’ll be following all the latest news, rumors and notes with our trade deadline live blog and tracker that you can follow all day.

10 a.m.: Jake Guentzel remains at or near the top of every “best players available” list ahead of the NHL trade deadline, and what the Penguins do with him could dictate the direction of a lot of teams.

According to Pierre LeBrun, it remains a wildly active market for the Penguins forward.

Still 6-7 teams with interest in Guentzel. I don't know all of them but believe VGK, Car, Fla and Van in the mix to varying degrees.

Canes offer would be prospects-based.

Panthers need price to soften.

Vegas still has '24 & '25 1st RD pick (!)

Van-Bos-Pit 3-way still possible? — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 7, 2024

8:25 a.m.: The big question locally, of course, is what will Don Sweeney and the Bruins do before the deadline, if they do anything at all? They had been reportedly connected to a pair of Flyers defensemen, and it sounds like there’s an emphasis on shoring up that blue line with Darren Dreger reporting the B’s are among the teams looking at Washington’s Joel Edmundson.

Let’s keep an eye on Washington and veteran Joel Edmundson. The big left shot Dman has a number of clubs circling. Toronto, Tampa Bay and Boston to name a few. As of late last night, the Bruins seemed to have the inside track. See how the morning unfolds. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 7, 2024

8 a.m.: Apparently, no one told NHL teams the trade deadline is Friday afternoon. Judging by the flurry of activity Wednesday into Thursday, teams are operating on a different schedule.

NHL clubs have until 3 p.m. ET on Friday to complete deals, but the activity started in earnest Wednesday afternoon when a handful of major deals went down in a span of just a few hours.

The biggest move came Wednesday night when Noah Hanifin, one of the biggest names available, came off the board as the Calgary Flames sent him to the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights. That comes a week after Calgary dealt Chris Tanev to Dallas, and the Flames might not be done with the recently acquired Elias Lindholm popping up in trade rumors throughout the last couple of days.

Edmonton was another busy team Wednesday, acquiring Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick from Anaheim in a blockbuster of its own. The move cost the Oilers a first-round pick in a deal that also got the Lightning involved as a facilitator to help make the money work. Another Western Conference contender, Colorado, made its own splash, plucking defenseman Sean Walker from the Flyers and landing Casey Mittelstadt from Buffalo. The Walker acquisition gives the Avalanche an embarrassment of riches on the blue line, a potentially tantalizing addition to group led by Cale Makar, who then recorded his first career hat trick Wednesday night.

Then, in the Eastern Conference, the Rangers and Panthers — arguably the two best teams in the conference — each got better by acquiring Alex Wennberg (from Seattle) and Vladimir Tarasenko (from Ottawa), respectively.

Deep exhale.

Hopefully, from an entertainment standpoint, that’s just the beginning of the fireworks.

We’ll be following it all, though, so keep it locked here for the latest news, rumors and analysis as the day unfolds.