The NHL trade deadline is Friday at 3 p.m. ET.



8 a.m.: Thursday, the day before the NHL trade deadline, started pretty slow — especially compared to a wild Wednesday. However, the day ended with a bang, and it might set the tone for a very busy deadline day.

The biggest domino, at least thus far, fell Thursday night when the Pittsburgh Penguins traded winger Jake Guentzel to the Carolina Hurricanes. The Penguins are now eight points out of the final playoff spot in the East with three additional teams they’d have to pass, so it appears the rebuild is on for really the first time in the Sidney Crosby era. Carolina, meanwhile, has legitimate Stanley Cup aspirations and once again has to be looked at as a favorite in the East, despite currently owning the fourth-best record, as it adds Guentzel, a potential game-changing offensive talent.

So, now what? One team to keep an eye on Friday is New Jersey. The Devils are in the running for a playoff spot, sitting six points behind the two wild-card teams: Detroit and Tampa Bay. They need a goalie and have been connected in multiple reports with teams who might be shopping netminders. Meanwhile, the Devils also have Tyler Toffoli, who could potentially be the best remaining skater on the block. Could they use Toffoli to get a goalie and try to still make a run despite trading a talented player like that? Do they just straight sell? Hard to say.

Locally, we’ll be following each and every thing the Bruins are working on ahead of the deadline. Boston sits just one point behind Florida in the division and conference, which is kind of remarkable given the recent struggles. Don Sweeney is a bit hamstrung by cap restraints and a lack of draft picks, so they may make a hockey trade, but that would take some real guts. They are one of the most intriguing teams.

Regardless of what happens in Boston or across the league, we’ll be all over it throughout the day leading up to the 3 p.m. ET deadline.