Alex Cora Elevates Expectations For Red Sox’s Nick Pivetta

The Boston Red Sox are heavily relying on internal improvement when it comes to the starting rotation in 2024.

Among those arms is Nick Pivetta, who rebounded after a tough stretch in the rotation as a valuable bulk reliever in 2023. For a staff that failed to consistently stack up innings, Pivetta gave length in his appearances for the Red Sox. In 22 relief outings, the righty tallied a 3.07 ERA with nearly two more strikeouts per nine innings than he did as a starter.

“Right now, this is the best I’ve seen him,” Cora told reporters in Ft. Myers on Friday, per team-provided video. “(He’s) motivated. He’s locked in mentally. His pitchers are where they’re supposed to be and his velocity (is there).”

With a chance to return to the rotation in 2024, Cora knows that Pivetta gained the tools to perform with the Red Sox during last season’s transition. Ultimately, the right-hander has to find a way to do it again for the Red Sox.

“If we go back to his season last year, I know in the beginning he struggled, but he was going five or six innings” Cora explained. “We made a decision of taking him out of the rotation. … We decided to put him in the bullpen. Was he throwing the ball great? No. Was he giving us innings? Yes.”

Cora continued: “He did an outstanding job in the bullpen. He found a few things over there, not only stuff-wise but with his mentality. He attacks hitters. I do believe he grew a lot last year. He has the same mentality. He still has to perform. I do believe he’s in a much better spot going into this year than last year.”

In the early days of spring training, Pivetta looks to lead by example and “set the standard” in his own words for the Red Sox.