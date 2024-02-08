Bill O’Brien might be staying in New England after all.

O’Brien left the Patriots last month to become Ohio State’s offensive coordinator. But with Jeff Hafley leaving Boston College to join the Green Bay Packers, O’Brien reportedly now is one of the favorites to land the head coaching job in Chestnut Hill.

In fact, O’Brien is considered the school’s top choice, according to Kevin Stone of New England Football Journal.

“Told very early this morning (O’Brien) should ‘still be the guy’ for BC … barring any surprises,” Stone wrote Thursday on the X platform. “But final word is of course ultimately up to (BC president William Leahy).”

This isn’t a done deal, though.

Stone also reported that O’Brien’s top competition for the job is Notre Dame defensive line coach Al Washington, who’s seen a “groundswell of support” from BC alumni.

“Sources: ‘Bill was absolutely their top choice’ but ‘social climate/$$$ in his (Al’s) favor,'” Stone wrote. “As I’ve said since the beginning, BOB has always been ‘the guy’ for mostly everyone involved, but other factors are unquestionably playing a part in this now.”

Regardless of how things shake out, O’Brien likely will have a major college football job in 2024. But, as a Massachusetts native, he understandably hopes the stars align at Boston College.