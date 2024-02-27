The Patriots have a coveted NFL asset, and they’ve reportedly been asked about the possibility of selling it.

New England owns the No. 3 pick in the 2024 draft, which is prime real estate for any team looking to land its potential franchise quarterback of the future. The Patriots need to fill that void themselves, but desperate times call for desperate measures, and they eventually might receive an offer they can’t refuse.

Which team could possibly trade for the No. 3 pick? Keep an eye on the Vikings. KSTP’s Darren Wolfson recently appeared on the “Mackey & Judd” podcast and revealed Minnesota “planted a seed” with New England at this year’s Senior Bowl.

“I’m not suggesting it’s going to get done, right? But heck, is it possible?” Wolfson said. “Is it possible the Patriots trade for Justin Fields in the next week or two then draft Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 3 and they don’t move off? I’m not sitting here and suggesting the Patriots are going to move off pick three. And if they do, guess what? It could be any number of teams. It could be Atlanta at pick eight. It could be the Chargers at pick five for all I know. It doesn’t mean it’s going to be the Vikings at pick 11. I’m just saying, I was led to believe at least some sort of seed was planted in Mobile. One of those, ‘Hey, let’s circle back to this. Hey, what are you guys thinking? Are you married to that No. 3 pick?'”

Another potential trade partner for the Patriots is the Raiders. Las Vegas reportedly “has an affinity” for Jayden Daniels, and the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback all but surely will be off the board by the time the Silver and Black are slated to make their first pick at No. 13.

All things considered, New England’s phone lines might be consistently buzzing over the next two months.