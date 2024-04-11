Advice From Patriots Executive Guiding Jerod Mayo Before NFL Draft

The experience of a New England Patriots newcomer seemingly has guided Jerod Mayo’s thought process ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

When speaking to reporters during the annual league meetings, Mayo shared advice he received from Alonzo Highsmith, a longtime NFL executive who was hired by the Patriots this offseason. And it’s clear the first-year head coach is keeping it front of mind.

“One thing Alonzo Highsmith, one of our scouts, told me — and I truly believe it; he’s been doing it for a long time and he said all the bad picks he’s seen, it’s really been where everyone wasn’t on the same page,” Mayo said, per the Patriots. “You would hope you could get everyone on the same page — coaches and also scouts. If you have one person drafting, that’s not (attainable).”

The Patriots have preached collaboration throughout the offseason. Patriots de facto general manager Eliot Wolf will be working closely with Mayo. Wolf ultimately will have final say on draft night, but the input of Mayo as well as others like director of player personnel Matt Groh and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt could play factor. The Patriots had an extensive group, including those four, travel to the Pro Days of top quarterback prospects Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy.

However, that doesn’t even take into account Patriots owner Robert Kraft and president Jonathan Kraft. Robert Kraft said he will let the combination of Wolf and Mayo make the decision, but would like a “top-rate quarterback.”

If that’s the direction the Patriots go in, which many expect it will be, it will be all the more crucial their decision-makers are on the same page.