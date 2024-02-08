Patriots Rumors: Head Executive ‘Inseparable’ With New Hire

The New England Patriots have all but officially stated that Eliot Wolf is running the show in Foxboro, Mass.

Wolf, whose title hasn’t changed from director of scouting, was the subject of a Wednesday report detailing that he “appears to be in charge” of the Patriots personnel department. That much was obvious to anyone paying attention, as a number of his former colleagues were all hired to help fill out the front office and coaching staffs.

It’s still a question as to who will be Wolf’s right-hand man, however.

Bill Belichick, in his time as the Patriots’ de-facto general manager, always had someone heading up the personnel operation. Scott Pioli, Nick Caserio and Matt Groh never had final say, but were sounding boards for Belichick and collaborated with him to make draft, free agency and trade decisions. It could be expected that Groh would hold onto that role while Wolf was elevated, but it appears recent hire Alonzo Highsmith could leapfrog him.

Wolf and Highsmith, who worked together with both the Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns, were “inseparable” in both stops, according to Mike Giardi of Boston Sports Journal.

Highsmith, who spent the last few seasons working at the University of Miami, has nearly 30 seasons of experience in the NFL as a player, scout and executive.

Groh was “good as gone” if Belichick was offered a head coaching gig, according to Giardi, which lends credence to the idea that his role is decreasing now that Wolf is in charge. It remains to be seen how director of college scouting Camren Williams, scout Patrick Stewart and administrator Bobby Brown will fit, but Giardi expects a lot of collaboration.

If the Patriots’ moves to this point in the offseason signal anything, it’s that Wolf and Highsmith will have a heavy hand in making final decisions.

Featured image via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images