The Patriots own the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and after their worst season in two decades, the selection could alter the franchise’s future.

New England fans are split over what to do with the third overall pick. The popular choice is to take one of the top quarterbacks in the draft. However, the roster is filled with holes that also need to be addressed, and there’s concern the signal-caller selected will struggle if surrounded by inferior talent.

De facto general manager and director of scouting Eliot Wolf is tasked with the decision, and it should be a simple one if you ask one AFC scout.

“There’s no perfect blueprint to build (a roster) up, but it’s easier to get the quarterback and build around him than the inverse,” an AFC area scout told ESPN’s Jordan Reid in a column published Thursday. “If you trade back, you’re hoping and wishing that you’re in this position again next year to get your guy.”

It’s a reality those who are against trading back have pointed out, and it appears New England is tracking in that direction since it could take more than three first-round picks to trade out of the No. 3 pick, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran.

There’s expected to be a lot of drama come April 25 since there’s no consensus on what the Washington Commanders will do at No. 2, and that could dictate how aggressive teams are in trading up. It could have a significant impact on what the Patriots decide to do with the third overall pick.