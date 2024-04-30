The Maple Leafs’ chances to knock off the Bruins in an elimination game at TD Garden just went from unlikely to near-impossible.

Toronto isn’t expected to have Auston Matthews on Tuesday night after all.

Matthews is unlikely to be available to the Maple Leafs for Game 5 according to Jonas Siegel and Chris Johnston of The Athletic. He’s been battling an illness and was forced to miss the entire third period of Game 4 on Saturday.

Siege and Johnston, citing sources, reported Matthews is believed to be nursing an undisclosed injury, which makes it more likely that he’ll miss the elimination game against the Bruins.

“It’s always the doctor’s call,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said, per The Athletic. “The doctors always make the call for the players in their best interests. They don’t put anybody in harm’s way.”

Matthews did skate early Tuesday morning but left the ice shortly after joining his teammates. If he doesn’t play, Max Domi is expected to replace him on the first line with Tyler Bertuzzi and Mitch Marner and on the team’s top power-play unit.