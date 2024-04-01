What started as a playful thought on social media has gained serious traction.

D.J. Burns Jr., the NC State men’s college basketball star who has helped the Wolfpack reach the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament, reportedly is gaining interest from NFL evaluators.

Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Senior Bowl, took to X on Monday morning and said he received texts from three executives about Burns. After talking with an NFL general manager, an assistant general manager and a scouting director, Nagy wrote the league’s interest in Burns is a “real thing.”

NFL Network’s Peter Schrager on Monday morning also said he spoke with general managers and scouts about Burns. Schrager said if Burns was to participate in a Pro Day or hold a workout for NFL teams, he would get a “big turnout.”

While it’s worth noting both tweeted this on April Fool’s Day, neither have since followed up to say they’re joking.

The 23-year-old Burns is listed at 6-foot-9 and 275 pounds. He’s a monster in the paint, and has averaged 18.3 points and five rebounds in four NCAA Tournament games. But it’s been Burns’ impressive footwork and athleticism that has caused many to wonder if he could transition to the gridiron, and specifically play offensive tackle.

Burns told Rich Eisen last week he played football up until he received his first basketball scholarship in eighth grade. He played mostly defensive end and some tight end, Burns told Eisen.

Burns wasn’t figured to be NBA draft selection prior to the start of March Madness. That could change given his recent run. But if that option isn’t on the table for Burns, he could get a chance to prove himself in the NFL. And offensive tackles make a whole lot of money.