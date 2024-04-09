The Red Sox held their home opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, and there were other Boston stars in attendance for a memorable day.

Tuesday’s matchup began with a ceremony celebrating the 2004 World Series team and honoring Tim Wakefield, Stacy Wakefield and Larry Lucchino. The celebration was capped off by Brianna Wakefield throwing the first pitch to Boston game planning coordinator Jason Varitek.

Players from PWHL Boston were in attendance for Tuesday’s game at Fenway Park, and the team posted a group photo on social media.

“Oh hey Red Sox,” PWHL Boston posted on X.

The team also posted a clip of its view at Fenway Park on Instagram.

PWHL Boston is off until April 18 as the 2024 IIHF Women’s World Championship continues. It will face Toronto at Tsongas Center as the team fights for a playoff spot with five games left in the league’s inaugural regular season.