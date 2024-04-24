PWHL Boston Has Huge Matchup With Ottawa With Postseason Looming

With three games remaining in the regular season, every point matters for PWHL Boston’s playoff hopes in the league’s inaugural season.

Boston has 28 points and is two points behind PWHL Ottawa for the fourth and final postseason spot. The game between the two teams on Wednesday is imperative for Boston, especially since Ottawa has a game in hand.

If Boston can beat Ottawa in regulation at TD Place, it will move into fourth with 31 points while the latter would slide out of contention for the time being. If Ottawa wins in overtime or regulation, it will retain the final spot, but Boston would still have its hopes alive with games against Minnesota and Montreal remaining.

Boston has won its last two games against first-place Toronto and last-place New York, but its stumble before the World Championship break put it in a position to be eliminated from the playoffs as early as Saturday against Minnesota.

Boston has two regulation wins, one shootout win and two regulation losses against Ottawa, earning eight points in the four games heading into the series finale against its rival north of the border. Boston has also earned five points against Minnesota this season with one regulation win, one overtime win and two regulation losses. Ottawa will face Montreal, New York and Toronto to round out its season.

If PWHL Boston is eliminated from the postseason, it will still have the opportunity to gain points in the race for the first overall pick in the draft.

The team with the most “draft order points” at the conclusion of the regular season will earn the first selection in each round of the draft. The non-playoff team with the fewest points will have the second pick in each round.

If two non-playoff teams tie for the most points, the first pick in each round will be awarded to the team with the most regulations wins after elimination. Picks three through six will be determined by the regular-season standings with the final pick going to the top team in the league. The franchises will have the opportunity to trade draft picks after the completion of the season.

Puck drop between Boston and Ottawa from TD Place on Wednesday night is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game on NESN 360.