Drake Maye arguably is one of the most polarizing quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, but there’s at least one team high enough on the North Carolina product that they could make a blockbuster move with the Patriots.

New England reportedly hosted the 21-year-old in Foxboro, Mass. for a pre-draft visit this week. Head coach Jerod Mayo praised Maye amid reports that the Patriots “don’t love” the prospect.

The Washington Commanders will have their pick between Maye and Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 pick, and while ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes general manager Adam Peters and his team will select the LSU product, there’s no definitive lean on where they will go.

If Washington does select Daniels with the second overall pick, the Giants could be “enticed” to move up from No. 6 to No. 3 to secure Maye, according to FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano citing sources. It’s unclear how New York feels about Daniels or J.J. McCarthy and whether it would be willing to move up for those prospects.

The Giants extended Daniel Jones last offseason but could have buyer’s remorse. New York could get out of the 26-year-old’s contract next season, and if it chooses to do that, a QB in this class could be selected to replace him if he doesn’t show improvement this season. Maye also has been compared to Josh Allen, so the connections with head coach Brian Daboll are why he’s linked to the Giants.

Vacchiano also echoed similar sentiments that NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran revealed this week. The Patriots insider was told internally that it could take more than three first-round picks to trade out of the third overall pick due to the value of potentially drafting a franchise quarterback.

New England likely will be happy with either Maye or Daniels, and director of scouting Eliot Wolf reportedly is “pushing hard” for McCarthy. However, Vacchiano added in his report that “multiple NFL sources said they don’t believe Maye will get past the Commanders at No. 2.”

The Patriots reportedly will bring in Daniels and McCarthy for pre-draft visits, and it could help add insight to their decision at No. 3 as more chatter about blockbuster draft-day days continues heading into April 25.