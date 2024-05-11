BOSTON — Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman immediately signaled to the on-ice referee when Florida Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues opened the scoring 8:04 into the first period of Game 3.

Rodrigues batted in a puck that popped up in the air after Gustav Forsling sent a shot in on net from the point. Swayman thought Rodrigues played the puck with a high stick and the goal should have been disallowed.

Swayman’s mind didn’t change following Boston’s deflating 6-2 loss in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at TD Garden and it felt like if he was in Jim Montgomery’s shoes behind the bench, he would have challenged the call.

“Thought so,” Swayman said when asked if he thought Rodrigues scored on a high stick. “Obviously, we didn’t challenge it, so it wasn’t a high stick. But broken play.”

The Bruins allowing the Panthers to strike first was apart of their sluggish start to the contest. Florida had no issues generating offense while the Bruins mustered up just eight shots on net through the first two periods.

Swayman was on the ice for four more Panthers goals and Florida added an empty-net tally for good measure. The performance from Swayman obviously was well below the stellar standard he set this postseason — he came into the contest leading all playoff goalies with a tremendous .942 save percentage and 1.81 goals-against average — but the poor showing wasn’t entirely his fault. The Panthers scored four times on the power play, giving Swayman little chance to make a stop.

Swayman finished the night stopping 27-of-32 shots for an .844 save percentage. He’s ready to move on to Game 4, but whether Swayman gets the net back for that contest remains to be seen.

“It’s left at the rink, and all we’re caring about now is the next game and an opportunity to even this series,” Swayman said.