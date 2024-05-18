PWHL Boston Seeking To Cement Legacy In Walter Cup Final

PWHL Boston knew in its inaugural season it had high expectations in one of the best sports cities in North America, and Sunday will be the start of cementing a legacy within the region.

Courtney Kessel’s side went through the growing pains expected out of a new team, but they went on a run after the international break to make the postseason. Boston then swept Montréal to make the inaugural Walter Cup. It’s a momentous occasion Hilary Knight and her team can’t wait for.

“I think when we started this year, our team set out for a goal to put ourselves in a successful position to be in the finals,” Knight said in a Zoom conference call Saturday. “And now, to actually be in the finals and represent the city and create a legacy here in Boston is super significant, and we’re just really excited for the puck drop and to get going.”

Knight is very familiar with New England having played for the Boston Blades of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League and the Boston Pride of the Premier Hockey Federation. She helped those teams win the Clarkson Cup and the Isobel Cup, respectively. And she hopes to add another championship for Boston women’s hockey.

Story continues below advertisement

“This city means so much to so many people,” Knight said. “I was able to move here and just be accepted with open arms in whatever league I was playing in. Understanding the significance and what we wanted to do here and build this legacy and start off on the right foot, obviously, our path kind of went all over the place to get to where we are. It’s so special to be a part of Boston sports, and that’s not lost on anybody here. Regardless if you’re from the city, or you’re from a different country. And everyone feels extremely passionate about building this and building a legacy here that’s long-standing and fits in with the rest of the professional landscape that’s already super successful. It’s not lost on us, and we’re really excited to have the potential to bring home a championship to title town and be part of that conversation. It’s really exciting to have the opportunity to be here and represent this city.”

Puck drop for Game 1 of the Walter Cup between Boston and Minnesota is scheduled at 5 p.m. ET on NESN.