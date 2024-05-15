Who Courtney Kessel Credits For PWHL Boston’s Walter Cup Run

PWHL Boston advanced to the Walter Cup Finals, and head coach Courtney Kessel highlighted the key contributor to her side’s championship pursuit.

Boston on Tuesday completed its sweep over PWHL Montreal at Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass. in the best-of-five semifinal series. Kessel’s side in Game 3 came back from a 2-0 deficit and scored three unanswered goals, including one in overtime.

But it was Aerin Frankel who kept Boston in the matchup with 34 saves. The solid outing came after the 24-year-old had 53 stops in Game 1 and 56 stops in Game 2, and NESN.com’s Gayle Troiani asked Kessel what Frankel’s key plays in Game 3 meant for Boston’s comeback.

“Tremendous play by her. We saw that again in the first period,” Kessel told reporters. “She really gave us a chance to win again (Tuesday). I’ve said this before, that’s why we picked her up in free agency. She’s a tremendous goalie that can make huge saves. She’s tiny, but man, she plays like a huge goalie. Just can’t get that puck by her. I’m thrilled for her to come back from the world championships and stand on her head like she has. We wouldn’t be here without her.”

Frankel won the silver medal with the United States at the 2024 IIHF Women’s World Championships, and she finished third in the regular season with a 2.00 goals against average

Her impressive play will be needed in the inaugural Walter Cup Finals where Boston awaits the winner of the Toronto-Minnesota series.

NESN.com’s Gayle Troiani contributed to this post.