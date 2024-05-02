PWHL Boston’s Aerin Frankel earned the PWHL’s April SupraStar of the month for goaltending.

The Boston netminder started three games in April, earning her team seven points with two regulation wins and one shootout loss in that span. Frankel posted a 1.30 goals-against average and a .945 save percentage in her three starts.

Frankel has played 17 of Boston’s 23 games, putting up a 1.94 goals-against average and .930 save percentage with a 7-6-2-1 record. She also pitched one shutout, a 2-0 victory against Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center. She is behind only Montreal netminder Elaine Chuli for the league lead in save percentage and goals-against average.

The Northeastern product hopes to help Boston win its final regular-season game Saturday when the Beantown franchise hosts Montreal at Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass.

Boston is currently tied with Ottawa with 32 points for the fourth and final playoff spot in the PWHL’s inaugural season. However, Ottawa owns the tiebreaker with eight regulation wins on the season, while Boston has seven.

If Boston earns points against Montreal on Saturday afternoon, Ottawa will need to match the effort in its final game of the season against Toronto on Sunday.

In three starts against Montreal, Frankel has one regulation win, one overtime loss and one regulation loss.

The puck drop of the Boston-Montreal matchup is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game exclusively on NESN 360.