PWHL Boston’s Aerin Frankel Named Goaltender Of Year Finalist

Danielle Marmer made her first big move as PWHL Boston’s general manager in September when she signed a trio of elite free agents, including goaltender Aerin Frankel.

The Northeastern product was selected as one of three finalists for the PWHL Goaltender of the Year award presented to the netminder who showcased the most outstanding ability in the position throughout the regular season, the league announced Wednesday. Frankel joins Toronto’s Kristen Campbell and New York’s Corinne Schroeder in the running for the honor.

These goaltenders have showcased an outstanding ability at the position throughout the regular season. Kristen Campbell, Aerin Frankel, and Corinne Schroeder are the finalists for 2024 Goaltender of the Year presented by @Rogers!



📰 https://t.co/FyIjMoqHJT pic.twitter.com/frPLPHgaUo — PWHL (@thepwhlofficial) May 22, 2024

The 24-year-old posted a .929 save percentage and a 2.00 goals-against average in 18 regular-season games with an overall record of 8-6-2. Only Campbell (22) and Ottawa’s Emerance Maschmeyer (23) appeared in more PWHL games than Frankel. Frankel recorded a season-high 41 saves against Minnesota on February 25 in her first shutout of the season.

Story continues below advertisement

Down the stretch, Frankel was instrumental in Boston clinching the No. 3 seed for the inaugural PWHL playoffs. She won three of her final four starts with the lone loss coming in a shootout to Ottawa on April 24. She posted a 1.75 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage in those games.

Campbell led the league with 16 wins and three shutouts. She secured 11 consecutive victories for Toronto from January 20 to March 17 and ended the regular season on a four-game win streak. Schroeder recorded the first shutout in PWHL history when New York defeated Toronto. 4-0, in the first game of the season. She averaged over 31 saves per game, which was the highest in the league.

Frankel joins Megan Keller (Defender of the Year), Alina Müller (Rookie of the Year) and Courtney Kessel (Coach of the Year) as finalists for PWHL awards. The winners of all the awards will be announced in June.