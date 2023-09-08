Trio ‘Excited’ To Be Teammates On Boston’s PWHL Original Six Franchise

The Boston franchise of the Professional Women’s Hockey League got off to a great start when former Bruins scouting assistant Danielle Marmer was selected as the general manager.

Marmer made her first big move by signing a trio of elite free agents on Thursday, with each having a tie to Boston at some point in their career.

Goaltender Aerin Frankel and defender Megan Keller each played in Boston during their collegiate careers at Northeastern University and Boston College respectively. Forward Hilary Knight played and won championships with the Boston Blades and Boston Pride during her professional career.

To all three, Boston is home.

Story continues below advertisement

“I obviously had my eyes set on Boston,” Frankel told reporters via teleconference on Thursday. “It’s a place that has become so special to me, for so many reasons. … I was really hoping that I could land a spot on this team and to do so alongside Megan and Hilary is also a dream come true. They’re two incredible hockey players and role models to me. I’m just very excited to be here and grateful for the opportunity.”

Keller echoed Frankel’s sentiments regarding playing in the city of Boston.

“Boston quickly became my home when I got the chance to come out and attend Boston College,” Keller said. “I’ve stuck around ever since just because I love the city so much and it’s truly become a place that I call my home.

“I couldn’t be more happy and fortunate to be able to play for the Boston franchise and especially alongside teammates Hilary and Aerin. You couldn’t pick better people, friends and teammates to be able to go on this journey with so I’m super excited for the opportunity.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hilary not only won championships in Beantown, but she is part of the PWHL Players Association that ratified the collective bargaining agreement

“It’s not missed on us that this is a historic year in many ways,” Knight said. “Obviously having a professional league and somewhere sustainable to play is just so exciting.

“But to double down and return to Boston and build a substantial legacy here with these two individuals. I can’t think of anybody better to do that with and no better city to do it in. We’re all really excited to have professional hockey back in Boston with the PWHL and cannot wait to get started. It’s going to be a historic year.”

It’s not lost on any of the women that Boston fans are passionate about their sports franchises and the expectations are high for any team that plays in New England.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s no secret that Boston’s one of the greatest sports cities in the world,” Kelle said. “Super passionate fans, so I’m really excited to be able to have the opportunity to play in from of them and create a winning culture that the city has already established.”

As a winner of the Clarkson and Isbol Cups of the now-defunct Canadian Women’s Hockey League and Premier Hockey Federation, while playing in Boston, Knight is well aware of the expectations in the city.

“We want to win,” Knight said. “I think that’s the first thing one on one of the first texts I got was like, ‘Now that you’ve signed in Boston, you’re gonna have to win a championship.’ Yeah, we got our work cut out for us. There’s gonna be a lot of hurdles along the way. But I’m looking forward to navigating those waters and building something substantial here with both Aerin and Megan.”

The trio aren’t strangers to playing together on the ice. Keller, Frankel and Knight led the US National team to the gold medal over Canada in the 2023 World Cup.

Story continues below advertisement

Marmer will look to complete the roster when the PWHL inaugural draft takes place on Sept. 18. The yet-to-be-named Boston franchise has the third overall pick. The season is slated to kick off in January.