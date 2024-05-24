PWHL Boston forward Amanda Pelkey admitted why she enjoyed playing PWHL Montreal on the road as the visiting team in the first round of the playoffs when she joined Sophia Jurksztowicz on NESN’s “Respect Her Game” podcast.

“It was incredible,” Pelkey shared. “Their fan base has been an accumulation of many years of different leagues and it’s cool to see how much they showed up in the playoff series.

“It was really fun to play in front of that crowd. It’s always fun to be booed. It’s always fun to silence an arena as well, and it just creates a little more competition.”

Boston swept Montreal 3-0 in the opening round of the PWHL playoffs to advance to the championship round. Pelkey scored two goals and added an assist in the series.

Pelkey and her PWHL Boston teammates will try to silence the crowd at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul on Friday night when they battle PWHL Minnesota in Game 3 of the Walter Cup Final.

The best-of-five series is tied 1-1, with the clubs splitting the first two games at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.

