Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Takes Swing At Kyle Busch After NASCAR All-Star Race

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was none too pleased that his NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday ended after Lap 2 with contact from Kyle Busch forcing him into a wreck.

It was clear Stenhouse blamed Busch for what happened at North Wilkesboro Speedway and took matters into his own hands — literally — after the race.

Stenhouse not only confronted Busch in the garage area, but took a swing at the Richard Childress Racing driver. Busch tried to get in a punch himself, but the two were quickly separated. FOX Sports captured the exchange here.

Stenhouse alluded that he was going to do something once the race finished when he spoke with reporters following his crash.

“I just told (Busch’s crew chief) Randall (Burnett) that he can tell Kyle I’ll see him afterward over the radio,” Stenhouse told reporters, per FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass.

Busch finished the race in 10th place, but the post-race fireworks certainly overshadowed that.