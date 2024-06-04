The plan is for Boston Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis to be on the floor for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday. Porzingis confirmed as much when he spoke to reporters Tuesday.

But even though the 7-foot-2 center will be available against the Dallas Mavericks, just how healthy Porzingis, who will be over five weeks removed from a right calf strain, is an another question.

Porzingis was asked if he’s 100% healthy and he paused for several seconds before delivering an interesting answer with a smile on his face.

“Good question. I don’t know. We’ll see,” Porzingis told reporters, per CLNS Media video. “Have a couple more days. Done a lot of work up until this point and done everything needed to get back into playing shape. We’ll see on the night.”

Story continues below advertisement

Porzingis also had a long hesitation when asked if he was running pain free before answering, “Yes,” once again with a smile.

Porzingis, who averaged 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per game in the regular season, was a full participant in practice Saturday for the first time since he suffered the injury on April 29 in the first round against the Miami Heat.

But a practice session is far from an NBA game, especially one with a title on the line, but Porzingis believes his leg will hold up just fine when pressed into action.

“I think the medical staff would not put me out there if they wouldn’t be confident that I’ll be good,” Porzingis said. “I’ve done the things necessary to check the boxes, and that’s it. Of course, it’s hard to imitate the same intensity in practice. That intensity is going to be a completely different level, but I have to be confident it will be all right.”

Story continues below advertisement

Porzingis said his recovery from the calf strain took longer than expected. He has ramped up to get to this point and is ready to contribute what he can with the Celtics just four wins away from a championship.

“I have to feel confident,” Porzingis said. “I don’t want to go out there and be thinking about something. It doesn’t matter. Once I’m out there, it has to be full focus on trying to play the best basketball I can and help this team win. Obviously as I said, it’s not ideal that I haven’t had any real minutes, but I roll with the punches and it is what it is. I’ll just try to be the best I can be with the given circumstances.”